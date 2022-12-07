Kenya: Cabinet Approves National Tree Planting Campaign Targeting Planting of 15 Billion Trees By 2030

Nairobi — The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the national tree growing restoration campaign aimed at planting 15 billion trees so as to scale up forest cover to 30 per cent by 2030.

The Cabinet's move is part of long-term measures to address the devastating effects of climate change and desertification.

The Cabinet chaired by President William Ruto also resolved that all public engagements presided by the President, his deputy, Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and all other cadres of State of public officers will be marked by planting a designated number of trees ranging between 200 and 500 seedlings.

"The tree growing campaign targets to mobilize the nation in planting fifteen billion trees by the year 2030, translating to 30 per cent national tree cover," the Cabinet states.

The President had earlier on indicated the government's plan to secure and protect public forests, and rehabilitate and restore all degraded water towers and other forest ecosystems across the country.

At the same time the Cabinet approved the scaling-up of drought responses aimed at alleviating the suffering of Kenyans owing to drought and famine.

"The interventions will continue targeting vulnerable individuals and households, with the primary objective of saving lives and preserving livelihoods," added the statement.

Kenya's apex policy body lauded all persons and private entities that continue to support the government in alleviating the effects of drought across the country.

"The meeting also noted with appreciation the high sense of civic duty demonstrated by private entities, public entities, and individuals in supporting the families affected by the ongoing drought," the statement noted.

"The support has been received both in cash and in kind under the auspices of the National Drought Mitigation Appeal Fund that is spearheaded by the National Steering Committee on Drought Response." it added.