Kenya: EACC Recovers Public Assets Worth Sh5 Billion in South Rift Region

Naivasha — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered over Sh.5 billion worth of ill-gotten public assets within the South Rift Region in sustained and enhanced efforts to combat corruption incidences.

According to EACC Regional Manger in the South Rift Region Ignatius Wekesa, most of the recovered public assets comprised of government land allocated to Kenya Agricultural Livestock and Research Organization (KALRO) and the Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) in Naivasha and other regional counties.

Wekesa said the Commission is currently pursuing more than Sh5 billion worth of grabbed public land and ill- gotten assets held by different individuals in the region.

He said the Commission is currently pursuing grabbed piece of land belonging to KALRO valued at Sh1.8bn located in Naivasha.

The manager also said that EACC has finalized investigations in two parcels of land worth Sh1b belonging to ADC in Naivasha.

The Commission has already handed over repossessed parcels of land belonging to KALRO in Naivasha.

He urged the research institution to ensure clear demarcation and fencing to keep of the grabbers.

Wekesa said both ADC and KARLO's huge chunks of idle land located in Naivasha have been targeted by unscrupulous individuals and political associates in the past government regimes.

"EACC is currently investigating grabbed land and public assets worth Sh5bn in the counties of Nakuru, Bomet, Kericho, Baringo and Narok," said Wekesa.

Speaking during an integrity workshop for Turkana University in Naivasha, Wekesa said the Commission has initiated civil suits against individuals involved in illegal possession of government assets to ensure they face the law for their actions.

Thousands of acres of ADC land located in Naivasha has been centre of tussles with different individuals and land companies claiming ownership of part of the land.

The current renewed effort by the anti-graft body to repossess the land is major boost to the fight against endemic corruption in the country. - Kna