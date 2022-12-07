Kenya: 4 Children Admitted in Homabay Hospital After Father Poisons Them

7 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Homabay — Four children were Tuesday evening admitted at Homa Bay county hospital in critical condition after an alleged poisoning and subsequent stabbing by their biological father in Rangwe.

The man died later after committing suicide.

The incident occured in a local trading centre, when it was reported that the father reportedly locked himself inside their rented house and committed the offence.

East Kochia Chief Kennedy Odero says the suspect had earlier had a domestic quarrel with his wife before turning his anger on his children.

The minors aged between 3 and 9 years were seriously injured following stabs on their bodies.

The administrator says they found an empty bottle of a pesticide which they believed was used by the deceased to take away his life after poisoning his children before stabbing them using a kitchen knife.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.