Kenya: 4 Children Admitted in Homabay Hospital After Father Poisons Them

Homabay — Four children were Tuesday evening admitted at Homa Bay county hospital in critical condition after an alleged poisoning and subsequent stabbing by their biological father in Rangwe.

The man died later after committing suicide.

The incident occured in a local trading centre, when it was reported that the father reportedly locked himself inside their rented house and committed the offence.

East Kochia Chief Kennedy Odero says the suspect had earlier had a domestic quarrel with his wife before turning his anger on his children.

The minors aged between 3 and 9 years were seriously injured following stabs on their bodies.

The administrator says they found an empty bottle of a pesticide which they believed was used by the deceased to take away his life after poisoning his children before stabbing them using a kitchen knife.