Tunisia, Algeria Ink MoU to Promote Support for Startups

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia and Algeria inked, on the fringes of the 1st African Start-up Conference (held December 5-6 in Algiers), a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the startups support field, the Ministry of Communication Technologies said on Wednesday.

This MoU, signed by Communication Technologies Minister Nizar Ben Neji and Algeria's Knowledge Economy, Startups and Micro-enterprises Minister Yacine El Mahdi Oualid, aims to boost cooperation between both countries to support startups through the setting up of an expertise-sharing programme, the networking of business incubators and support structures and help the start-ups in positioning themselves on the respective markets.

It further aims to promote granting the necessary advantages to young project-holders so as to develop their investments and better position themselves on the local, regional and international scale.