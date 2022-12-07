Tunisia: SNJT Denounces Ongoing Assaults On Journalists

7 December 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Union of Tunisian Journalists (French: SNJT) Wednesday denounced ongoing assaults on journalists. It also called on the President of the Republic to revoke cybercrime decree No. 2022-54.

Eleven journalists were subjected to physical abuse in November, the SNJT monitoring unit said in its latest report. Online violence also increased.

The revocation of the cybercrime decree is called for as it runs conter to Tunisia's Constitution and international commitments and is incompatible with the principles of freedom of press and expression, human rights and the principle of proportional justice.

The SNJT said it is closely monitoring the impact of the publication of the decree.

