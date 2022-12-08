Algeria: What I Told Eto'o Before He Assaulted Me - Algerian YouTuber, Mamouni

Algerian YouTuber, Said Mamouni has broken silence after he was assaulted by Cameroon legend, Samuel Eto'o.

Eto'o got involved in a scuffle with Mamouni outside the Stadium 974 with the incident being filmed and later shared online.

Mamouni has now released a video where he disclosed he has reported the case to the Qatari police.

"I'm at the police station to file a complaint against Eto'o. He hit me, and someone else with him pushed me and destroyed my camera.

"I asked him how is Bakary Gassama [referee that took charge of African World Cup playoff] and if he gave him a bribe. He then hit me and destroyed both my camera and mic.

"I will take my rights here in Qatar as it is a state of law, he did hit me in the chest and the face and in my elbow," Mamouni said on his YouTube channel.

Recall that Eto'o had released a public apology after the video went viral, admitting that violent altercation didn't match his personality.

Eto'o wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday evening, "I would like to apologise for losing my temper and reacting in a way that does not match my personality. I apologise to the public for this unfortunate incident."

Algeria had filed a complaint over the performance of the referee in the qualifying play-off in Blida on March 28, in which Cameroon's Karl Toko Ekambi scored the winner with the last kick of the match.