Kenya: Bungoma Senatorial Mini-Poll Underway Amid Poor Turnout

Nairobi — Voting in Thursday's Bungoma Senate by-election has kicked off to a slow start after most of the polling centres exhibited a poor turnout

In most of the polling stations, there were only a handful of people who had turned up by mid-morning.

The Bungoma Senatorial Seat fell vacant in September 2022 after Moses Wetangula resigned following his election to the National Assembly as Speaker.

Wetangula who cast his vote at Namakhele Primary School in Kabuchai Constituency said he expects the voters to begin turning as the day progresses.

"Do not seat at home and then later start complaining about the shortcomings of the person who will eventually be declared the winner. Your right to criticize or work with the Senator is equal to your right to choose that Senator,"

Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga added;" Those who are contesting for this seat, we are asking them to hold their horses, because the die has been cast, there is nothing they can do now. We want peace,"

Bungoma County Returning Officer Grace Rono confirmed that the 1,373 polling stations across the county opened on time.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has cleared 11 candidates to contest the seat.