Nairobi — A third commissioner at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Francis Wanderi has resigned after President William Ruto formed a tribunal to probe their conduct.

Former Vice Chair Juliana Cherera and Commissioner Justus Nyang'aya resigned on Friday and Monday respectively.

This is now leaves suspended IEBC commissioner Irene Masit who has already indicated through her lawyer Donald Kipkorir that she will face the tribunal headed by Justice Aggrey Muchelule.