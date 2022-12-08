Sudan: International Community Lauds New FFC-Military Agreement

Khartoum — The regional and international community have lauded the signing of the long-awaited political framework agreement with the military junta by 40 parties, movements, and professional groups at the Republican Palace in Khartoum on Monday.

The Trilateral Mechanism (UNITAMS, the African Union, and IGAD) welcomed the signing of the first phase of the framework agreement between the civilian political forces and the military establishment in Sudan.

Speaking at the signing ceremony by the Sudanese military and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), UN Special Representative of the Secretary General (SRSG) Volker Perthes commended the signatories for their "courageous steps in reaching necessary and often difficult compromises" on Monday.

Yesterday, the mechanism said in a statement that the agreement is "a critical first step towards the restoration of a sustainable transitional period and the formation of a credible civil, democratic, and accountable government." It stressed the importance of starting work without delay on the second phase of the process, calling for wide-ranging consultations to address outstanding issues.

It called on the transitional authorities to commit to respecting and protecting the rights and freedoms of all Sudanese to ensure the success of the ongoing political process. It also called on international donors to fully resume their financial support once a functioning government is formed.

Troika and friends

The Quartet (USA, UK, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE) and the Sudan Troika countries (Norway, UK, and the USA) welcomed the signing of the framework agreement and considered it a crucial step towards building a civilian-led government and clarifying the constitutional arrangements that will lead Sudan through a transitional period that ends with elections.

"We urge all Sudanese actors to engage in this dialogue urgently and in good faith. We acknowledge the military has made clear it is ready to step back from politics and engage constructively in the ongoing dialogue. We call on all parties to put Sudan's national interest above narrow political ends," said the joint statement published yesterday.

A "concerted effort to finalise negotiations and reach agreement quickly to form a new civilian-led government is essential" to address ongoing and urgent crises in Sudan, according to Troika's statement.

The Group of Friends of Sudan, which includes the USA, France, Germany, UK, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Egypt, welcomed the signing of the framework agreement in Sudan.

It urged all stakeholders to continue efforts to agree on a final political agreement and to form a credible civilian-led government at the earliest opportunity. The success of the ongoing dialogue depends on creating an enabling environment, said the statement. That includes the release of detainees, support for freedom of expression, and respect for the right to peaceful assembly free of violence.

International support

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that all stakeholders in Sudan should engage in serious dialogue to reach freedom, peace, and justice.

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the signing of the framework agreement as a prelude to a way out of the political crisis, praising the efforts of the Trilateral Mechanism in facilitating the signing of this agreement.

The agreement is an important development for Sudan to resume the suspended democratic transition process, said the statement, stressing the need to form a civilian government as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation said that the framework agreement represents a key step towards enhancing security, peace, and stability in Sudan.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Arab Republic of Egypt welcomed the signing of the political framework agreement in Sudan, stressing that the agreement is "an important and pivotal step" for laying down principles related to governance structures in Sudan.

Egypt expressed its full support for the agreement and its readiness to cooperate with the various Sudanese parties in their efforts to build on it "to reach a final agreement that fulfils the aspirations of the Sudanese people."

It called on the parties of the international community to provide all elements of support to Sudan so that it can pass through the transitional phase successfully. The Sudanese government is currently not receiving any external support for its annual budget for the second year in a row, so it must rely on its own resources to complete the 2023 budget.