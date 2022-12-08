Kenya: Alice Kande Appointed Acting Director General of Kenya National Qualifications Authority

8 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Alice Kande has been appointed as acting Director General of Kenya National Qualifications Authority(KNQA) following the exit of Dr. Juma Mukhwana, now the Principal Secretary in the State Department for Industry.

Before the appointment, Dr. Kande served as Deputy Director in charge of Planning, Research, Outreach and Policy at KNQA.

The announcement was made by KNQA Council Chairperson CPA Rosemary Njogu after chairing a special council meeting.

"We have confidence in her leadership and hope she will steer the organization well as we embark on recruitment of a substantive Director General," said Njogu.

Dr. Kande promised to work together with all stakeholders in order to realise the KNQA mandate.

"I am humbled by this opportunity that has been given to me and hope to continue working with all stakeholders and development partners," she said. - Kna

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.