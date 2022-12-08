Kenya: Alice Kande Appointed Acting Director General of Kenya National Qualifications Authority

Nairobi — Alice Kande has been appointed as acting Director General of Kenya National Qualifications Authority(KNQA) following the exit of Dr. Juma Mukhwana, now the Principal Secretary in the State Department for Industry.

Before the appointment, Dr. Kande served as Deputy Director in charge of Planning, Research, Outreach and Policy at KNQA.

The announcement was made by KNQA Council Chairperson CPA Rosemary Njogu after chairing a special council meeting.

"We have confidence in her leadership and hope she will steer the organization well as we embark on recruitment of a substantive Director General," said Njogu.

Dr. Kande promised to work together with all stakeholders in order to realise the KNQA mandate.

"I am humbled by this opportunity that has been given to me and hope to continue working with all stakeholders and development partners," she said. - Kna