Kenya: Govt Embarks on Plan to Redevelop the Nairobi Central Railway Station

Nairobi — The Government has embarked on a transformative plan to redevelop the Nairobi Central Railway Station to a modern facility.

President William Ruto said this will help tackle transport challenges in the City.

He noted that the project is designed to position Nairobi as a global commercial hub.

"It will be a multi-modal, transit-oriented urban development which will exploit the station's strategic spot to establish itself as an iconic nerve centre for a thriving continental metropolis," he said.

The President spoke today during the ground-breaking ceremony of the Nairobi Railway City in Nairobi County.

He said the Railway City will offer commuters convenience, safety and speed.

"We are committed to liberating Nairobi to enable it live up to its full promise, thereby harnessing Kenya's real potential," he said.

United Kingdom Foreign Secretary of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverley said his country is committed to supporting Kenya's sustainable development programmes.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen, Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, among others. - DPPs