Kenya: National Assembly to Hold Special Sitting to Approve CRA Nominees

Nairobi — The National Assembly is slated to hold a special sitting to allow the consideration of a Report by the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning regarding the vetting of nominees for appointment to the position of Members of the Commission on Revenue Allocation.

In a notice, Speaker Moses Wetang'ula said he had received and acceded to a request by the leader of the majority party in the House to have the sitting conducted.

Benedict Muasya Mutiso, Jonas Vincent Kuko, Isabel Nyambura Waiyaki and Hadija Nganyi Juma were nominated from the Majority wing.

Former Wajir County Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi, George Midiwo and Wilfred Koi-tamet have been nominated by the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition to join the agency that is tasked with recommending the basis for equitable sharing of revenues raised nationally between the national and the county governments..

The MPs adjourned on Friday last week, for a two-month-long Christmas Holiday.

Other businesses include the first reading of the Statute Law (Miscellaneous amendments Bill) 2022, consideration of a report from the committee of the delegated legislation and approval of NGCDF committee members for various constituencies.