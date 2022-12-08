Kenya: National Assembly to Hold Special Sitting to Approve CRA Nominees

8 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The National Assembly is slated to hold a special sitting to allow the consideration of a Report by the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning regarding the vetting of nominees for appointment to the position of Members of the Commission on Revenue Allocation.

In a notice, Speaker Moses Wetang'ula said he had received and acceded to a request by the leader of the majority party in the House to have the sitting conducted.

Benedict Muasya Mutiso, Jonas Vincent Kuko, Isabel Nyambura Waiyaki and Hadija Nganyi Juma were nominated from the Majority wing.

Former Wajir County Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi, George Midiwo and Wilfred Koi-tamet have been nominated by the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition to join the agency that is tasked with recommending the basis for equitable sharing of revenues raised nationally between the national and the county governments..

The MPs adjourned on Friday last week, for a two-month-long Christmas Holiday.

Other businesses include the first reading of the Statute Law (Miscellaneous amendments Bill) 2022, consideration of a report from the committee of the delegated legislation and approval of NGCDF committee members for various constituencies.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.