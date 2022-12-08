Morocco: UAE President Joins Heads of State Congratulating HM the King Over Morocco's Qualification to World Cup Quarterfinals

7 December 2022
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The President of the State of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Ben Zayed Al Nahyane, joined the Heads of State who called His Majesty King Mohammed VI to congratulate Him on the occasion of the qualification of the Moroccan soccer team to the quarter finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

His Majesty King Mohammed VI received a phone call from the President of the State of the United Arab Emirates during which His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Ben Zayed Al Nahyane expressed his warm congratulations for this historic achievement which makes Morocco the first Arab country to reach this stage in a World Cup.

HM the King had received Tuesday phone calls from the President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, the President of the Republic of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba, and the President of the Republic of Senegal, Macky Sall.

The Sovereign also received a phone call from His Highness Prince Hassan Ibn Talal of Jordan.

