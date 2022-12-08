South Africa: Correctional Services Festive Season Campaign Launched

Correctional Services National Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale says facilities around the country will be on high alert this festive season in order to combat potential safety and security challenges.

He was speaking during the launch of the Festive Season Security Operations campaign at the Barberton Management Area this week.

"The increasing inmate population that we often experience during the festive season... requires us to be agile and ready to manage our operations, succinctly. The White Paper on Corrections clearly states that a comprehensive security strategy is a prerequisite for correction and rehabilitation and therefore compromising security could render delivery on our core business untenable.

"Consequently, our operations during this festive season will not just be focused in correctional centres in the metropolitan areas, but every correctional facility matters," he said.

Thobakgale assured the public that offenders out on parole or probation will also be monitored and that abdication of parole conditions will not be tolerated.

"Some of the offences committed by parolees and probationers have not only embarrassed the State, but have failed the trust that some communities had extended. It is thus important that those not deserving to be with communities are taken back into our correctional centres.

"This is important as we have a duty to protect the next victim of crime that could be harmed by an un-rehabilitated offender, hence we cannot afford to normalise escapes. And this could be achieved through safe and human custody, where correcting the offending behaviour through rehabilitation reigns supreme," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Correctional facilities will also implement limitations on the movement of offenders and stringent measures on parcel processing will be implemented to combat the inflow of contraband.

"We have no intentions of promoting idleness for inmates hence there will be more indoor activities, and sporting games that would be closely monitored in order to avert disturbances.

"Maintaining clean facilities that are contraband free can only mean that impromptu and unannounced searches are here to stay and these will be amplified," Thobakgale said.

The commissioner called on society to assist the department to ensure that correctional facilities are free of corruption and crime.

"[Let] me unequivocally state that correctional services alone shall find it impossible to achieve the ideals that this country has outlined in the Constitution, legislation, policies and programmes aimed at building a prosperous and a safer South Africa.

"Members of society are expected to form part of efforts to address crime and corruption, by participating in community activities and reporting criminality. This is your correctional system, it needs you. Do not sit on the side lines and throw stones, be part of building the best Correctional Services for a safer South Africa," he said.