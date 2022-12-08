Tunisia: Shipwreck Off Zarzis - Head of State and Security Officials Meet At El-Aouina Barracks

7 December 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kaïs Saïed, went Wednesday evening to the barracks of the National Guard of El-Aouina, where he met with security officials in order to "expedite the ongoing investigation on the case of the shipwreck off Zarzis (governorate of Medenine) which occurred at the end of last September".

During this meeting, the Head of State stressed that "corroborating evidence" points to "a number of irregularities and failures", in addition to "unusual circumstances" surrounding this painful incident in maritime migration operations, reads a statement from the Presidency

The President of the Republic reaffirmed the imperative to "bring out the truth, the whole truth and to hold accountable those involved in this tragedy," the same source added.

The investigations related to this tragedy have been the focus of numerous meetings between the Head of State, the Prime Minister, the Minister of Justice, the Minister of the Interior and the Director General of National Security.

During these meetings, the Head of State repeatedly stressed the need to uncover the whole truth about this tragedy and to "respect the law and the right of reserve of those tasked with its application".

The inhabitants of Zarzis, on September 18, woke up to a tragedy, as 18 people died following the sinking of an irregular migration boat off the coast of Zarzis. This tragedy triggered a wide social protest in the region.

