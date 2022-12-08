Somalia: Deni Makes New Appointments As Puntland Face Electoral Crisis

7 December 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

GAROWE [SMN] - The President of Puntland, Said Abdullahi Deni, has issued a Presidential Decree regarding the appointment of two members of the High Committee of the Judiciary.

The President named AVV Suleiman Sheikh Abdullahi Mohamud and Abdiqani Mire Hirsi as new members of the High Judicial Administration Committee.

The decree said, "This law shall come into effect when the President signs it, and he has signed it."

The appointment comes as the completion of the members of the courts was one of the requirements presented by the political organizations of Puntland ahead of the local polls.

