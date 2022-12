Casablanca — The Casablanca Stock Exchange started slightly up on Wednesday, with its flagship index, the MASI, rising by 0.04% to 11,253.06 points (pts).

The MSI 20, an index of the 20 most liquid stocks, dropped 0.03% to 910.83 pts, while the Casablanca ESG 10, a thematic index that calculates the price performance of socially responsible companies, gained 0.04% to 842.13 pts.