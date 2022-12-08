Algeria: President Tebboune, Congolese Counterpart Hold Phone Conversation

7 December 2022
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune had Wednesday a telephone conversation with Congo's President Denis Sassou-Nguesso to whom he underlined Algeria's support to the representative of the African Union to reach the national reconciliation in Libya, the Presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

"President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune had today a telephone conversation with Congo's President Denis Sassou-Nguesso on the state of the bilateral relations and prospects of cooperation, affirming Algeria's support to the representative of the African Union (AU) to reach the national reconciliation in Libya, and expressing his wishes of success in the achievement of this noble move and creation of climate conducive to the holding of the elections," added the source.

