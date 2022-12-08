Tunisia: Salvation Front, Parties Urge Tunisians to Join Protests Against Elections

7 December 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Salvation Front and a number of political parties (the Democratic Current, the Workers' Party, Ettakatol, Al-Qotb and Al-Joumhouri) urged Tunisians to attend two demonstrations next December 10 to protest against the holding of the upcoming legislative elections. The protests are due to take place in Habib Bourguiba avenue downtown Tunis.

The National Salvation Front brings together political formations opposed to July 25 process, including Ennahdha. It called for demonstrations to save the country from the "coup d'etat" and expressed the commitment of Tunisians to democratic principles as well as to rights and freedoms, reads a statement issued Wednesday.

Attayar, Ettakatol, Al-Joumhouri, Al-Qotb parties and the Workers' Party called for mass participation in the protest set for December 10, date on which the International Human Rights Day is marked, to defend the democratic process in Tunisia and express their opposition to the next legislative elections.

