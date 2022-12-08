Tunisia: Socialist Party to Boycott Dec.17 Legislative Elections

Tunis/Tunisia — The Socialist Party said it will boycott December 17 legislative elections and called for protecting State institutions against any authoritarian "drift."

The new election decree is leading towards a weakening of the role of parliament and deprives MPs "of political identity," the party added in a press release.

A boycott is announced notwithstanding the conviction "elections remain a key tool to bring about changes in political life and ensure the peaceful handover of power."

The party said it had not nominated candidates for Dec.17 legislative elections and urged Tunisians to boycott.