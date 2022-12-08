Tunisia: Socialist Party to Boycott Dec.17 Legislative Elections

7 December 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Socialist Party said it will boycott December 17 legislative elections and called for protecting State institutions against any authoritarian "drift."

The new election decree is leading towards a weakening of the role of parliament and deprives MPs "of political identity," the party added in a press release.

A boycott is announced notwithstanding the conviction "elections remain a key tool to bring about changes in political life and ensure the peaceful handover of power."

The party said it had not nominated candidates for Dec.17 legislative elections and urged Tunisians to boycott.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.