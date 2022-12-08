Tunisia: Amea Power to Start Work On Solar Power Plant in Kairouan By Mid-2023

7 December 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)
By Khadija Bousselmi

Tunis/Tunisia — The Emirati power company "AMEA POWER" will launch the construction of a solar power plant in Kairouan (Centre) in the second quarter of 2023, said Chairman Hussain Jassim Al Nowais.

In a statement to TAP, on the sidelines of a business mission led by the Confederation of Tunisian Citizen Enterprises (CONECT) to Abidjan, from December 4 to 8, Al Nowais said a visit will be made to Tunisia in mid-December to meet with government officials and energy players and discuss ways to achieve this project in El Metbasta, a delegation in Kairouan.

The official recalled, in this context, that AMEA POWER won the international tender launched by the Tunisian Ministry of Industry, Energy and Mines to build a solar power plant with a capacity of 100 megawatts (MW), in the governorate of Kairouan.

The company has finalised the conventional and legal procedures and is working on mobilising the necessary financing, he said, adding that an agreement in principle has already been secured from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The project will cost between US$120 and US$140 million and will be carried out over 24 months, he said.

Al Nowais said that the launch of the project was delayed because of the international situation, including the Russian-Ukrainian war, after the launch of tenders necessary for its implementation.

He recalled, in this context, that Tunisia has appropriate human skills and natural resources to attract investment in clean energy including solar and wind.

He expressed the willingness of AMEA Power to boost its investments, especially in solar and wind power in the governorate of Bizerte (North).

"AMEA-Power" invests in more than 15 countries, including Egypt where the company produces 1000 megawatts, in addition to its projects in Morocco and other African countries.

A business mission led by the Confederation is currently visiting Abidjan (December 4-8) .

The mission is composed of 70 investors operating in the agri-food, health, information and communication technology, insurance and construction sectors.

