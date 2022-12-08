Africa: Why Africa matters to the United States: Top 5 reasons

analysis

Washington, DC — For years, U.S. engagement in Africa has emphasized poverty reduction, foreign aid, and addressing conflict and insecurity. While critically important, these priorities have not fully kept pace with dramatic changes occurring across the region, as Africa today has emerged as one of the world’s premier destinations for cutting-edge innovation and inspiring entrepreneurship.

The briefing papers in this collection are meant to touch on some of the key reasons why Africa matters for the United States, as well as strategic opportunities for U.S. engagement in the region. These briefs focus on five key issues: how the U.S. can reinforce trade and investment in Africa, as well as advance shared values on issues of food security, global health, digital transformation, and infrastructure.

Download the full report.

BELINDA ARCHIBONG is a David M. Rubenstein fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at Brookings.

ALOYSIUS UCHE ORDU is the director of the Africa Growth Initiative and a senior fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at Brookings.

DANIELLE RESNICK is a David M. Rubenstein fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at Brookings.

WITNEY SCHNEIDMAN is a nonresident fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at Brookings.

LANDRY SIGNÉ is a senior fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at Brookings

1. Enhancing Africa’s food security and food system transformation

2 On the importance of funding the health sector in Africa

3. Bridging Africa’s infrastructure gap: How the US can help

4. Growing US trade and investment in Africa

5. How to advance US-Africa relations through emerging technologies