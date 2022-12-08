Rwanda: NETIS Rwanda Prioritises Green Solutions, Equality in Telecom Sector

NETIS Rwanda, a subsidiary to the NETIS Group, a global leader in the telecommunication industry with over 13 years of experience in the design and development of high performance network communications solutions, has said it aims to prioritise green solutions and improve gender equality, among its services.

The group services various markets in 15 countries and has previously laid out plans for expansion. In Rwanda, it has been in operation for the past three years proposing services in fiber deployment, maintenance of networks among others to main actors in the country.

Among the services NETIS provides are fiber optic and drone-powered technology solutions.

Following the company's Technology Day hosted last month, NETIS management has it seeks to prioritise gender equality in telecom services, going forward.

The NETIS Technology Day gathered local and international key players in the telecommunication and energy industries to discuss new trends, share experiences and develop collaborations.

The delegates included representatives from government, academia and the private sector such as mobile network operators (MNO), all concerned with the work being done in the telecom and energy sectors.

Speaking to The New Times, Malory Baudry, CEO at NETIS Rwanda, said the tech day provided a platform for knowledge sharing and gave the company an opportunity to present its services to the MNOs, the government and the sector regulator.

"We had an opportunity to present solutions regarding our products related to gensets. We presented our energy supply green solutions, those being gensets that use hydrogen, which we are deploying to different markets in Africa, as well as solar power solutions to support our clients to reduce their carbon footprint," Baudry said.

He added that the NETIS Technology Day created a dynamic in the telecommunication sector and we had exchanges about the challenges and visions in the market and the industry in general.

The first edition of the NETIS Tech Day was held on November 18 and will be an annual event.

"We were also able to hear from our clients and potential partners in order to propose tailored solutions related to power and telecommunication in terms of fiber deployment, fiber MS and the telecom infrastructure in general, including Rural Telephony site and micro-sites for remote areas" Baudry said.

Among the delegates were International Organization for Standardization (ISO) personnel, who explained the importance of having the ISO certification. NETIS is ISO-certified, which makes it trustworthy, Baudry said.

NETIS Rwanda recently signed an MoU with the Rwanda Polytechnic, which is expected to address different challenges in the education sector, including the link between the training and the labour market needs.

Students will be provided with much needed soft skills to fill gaps between training and industry expectations.

The future of NETIS Tech Day

NETIS Rwanda said they want to leverage the Technology Day to establish a platform for the industry players to share knowledge and experiences and turn it into a long-lasting dynamic.

"Having a yearly event will make sure that the key players in the energy and telecommunication sector come together and discuss the different trends, challenges and future plans," Baudry said.

"One of the challenges we are trying to overcome is the low presence of women in the technical sectors. I am quite proud that at NETIS we are close to reaching the equality of female and male employees. And with these partnerships we will make sure that we address the different issues overtime," Baudry said.

He added that with the dynamic created, the different players will chart the best ways to address the gender inequality that is in the sector.

"With the discussions at NETIS technology day, we will make sure that these key aspects of sustainability, education and equality will be at the centre of our preoccupation and priorities."