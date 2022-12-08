Rwanda: Rayon Sports Coach Hails Goalie Hakizimana's Display

Rayon Sports head coach Christian Francis Haringingo admitted his delight at goalkeeper Adolphe Hakizimana's composure in goalkeeping after watching his side win two games in a row against Bugesera and Gorilla in the Rwanda Premier League.

Haringingo said this after seeing his side topple Gorilla FC on Wednesday, December 7, in the League encounter at Kigali Stadium.

A goal from Cameroonian international Willy Leandre Onana scored in the 28th minute put Rayon Sports's lead to 28 points.

"He made many saves to win it for us in Bugesera and Gorilla. He's had an extraordinary performance but he has to keep working hard in order to improve his game. He has improved very quickly and has become an important player who can make a difference," Haringingo said of his goalkeeper.

"It was important for the confidence of the side to win this game but the result in itself will not make us win the league. We have to keep our feet on the ground and work hard for the next matches. He does extraordinary saves; he also contributes when it comes to defending," he added.

The keeper has been outstanding all season, so far. But there are still people who doubted claims emanating from Rayon that he's now the best in Rwanda. For the past two matches, he proved his ability over 180 minutes by helping his team win two games consecutively.

"I needed to win two matches for my career, my club, supporters and for people to respect me because I am working hard to improve in every games. We need to work together as team to win more matches," Hakizimana said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rayon Sports needed to keep pace for the title race and wait for other teams like AS Kigali, APR and SC Kiyovu to drop points.

Haringingo praised his team's fighting spirit after winning two matches.

"I am happy with the way they fought to win the game; we are looking forward to continuing our spirit in the next matches. We believe we can win this title," Haringingo said.

The Burundian coach added: "We played well and it is great for us to win. We are now looking forward to the next game, which will be very difficult."

Rayon Sports will return to the field on Saturday against Etincelles at Umunganda Stadium in Rubavu.

Rayon Sports are leading the table with 28 points, AS Kigali sits in second place with 23 points, followed by SC Kiyovu (21), APR, Musanze and Police who are third, fourth and fifth place with 20 points each. Gorilla remained in the nine place with 17 points.