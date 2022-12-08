Rwanda: RwandAir Apologises Over Flight Cancellations

The national carrier, RwandAir, has apologised to its customers for flight cancellations attributed to technical issues.

The development comes in the wake of complaints, especially on social media platforms, with some people citing flight cancellations for some days now.

The airline was also blamed for late communications.

One Batya Blankers, a twitter user, wrote: "RwandAir has become unreliable. I had five visitors coming in and out of Rwanda in the last 10 days for business. All flights were delayed or canceled. We cannot rely on RwandAir anymore."

In a statement released on December 7, RwandAir said "the recent disruptions were caused by technical issues affecting our aircraft."

"This has led us to making a number of flight cancellations and rescheduling a number of RwandAir services. We are reaching out to affected passengers to offer alternative flight options," it added.

RwandAir, which two months ago won three major accolades - including for the 'Best Airline Staff in Africa; 'Best Cabin Crew in Africa; and 'Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness in Africa' - has in recent years widened its flight network, launching its 29th destination (to London Heathrow Airport) just last month.