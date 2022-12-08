Rwanda: APR Face Uphill Task Against AS Kigali

APR face a daunting task when they visit AS Kigali in the first leg of Rwanda Premier League on Thursday, December 7. The match will kickoff at 18:00 at Kigali Stadium.

AS Kigali go into the match with two successive wins having won their last two matches against Marines and SC Kiyovu.

Djabel Manishimwe, the military side captain said that his team must win the tie to be able to play continental football next season.

"The players are hungry for success and I hope they will overcome any challenge. We have gone through preparations for this tie and I believe we can do better in this tie," the captain noted.

AS Kigali have made a strong statement in the manner in which they saw off their opposition in the 4-2 victory against Kiyovu.

Despite odds being tossed against his side, AS Kigali coach Andrew Casa Mbungo is looking forward to the game.

"It doesn't come any harder than this, but we have had good preparations and all the players are in a good state to give their best. We're, not just going to turn up, we need the three points to put ourselves in a good position in the title race," said Casa Mbungo.

If APR wins the game they will move up to second place tallying with AS Kigali while a win of AS Kigali will see them move to 26 points.

In the past 11 meetings, AS Kigali won five matches, drew four while APR got two wins.

As it stands, Rayon Sports is on top of the table with 25 points, two ahead of second-placed AS Kigali while Kiyovu sit third with 21 points, followed by SC Kiyovu (21), APR, Musanze and Police who are third, fourth and fifth, with 20 points each.

Marines is at the bottom (16) with five points, followed by Espoir (15) with seven points while Rwamagana City sits in the 14th place with 10 points tallying with Rutsito.

Thursday, December 8

AS Kigali vs APR (Kigali Stadium, 18:00)