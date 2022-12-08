Rwanda: Onana on Target as Rayon Edge Gorilla

Rayon Sports defeated Gorilla FC 1-0 in the Rwanda Premier League at the Kigali Stadium on Wednesday, December 7.

The lone goal was scored by Cameroonian international Willy Leandre Onana.

Onana scored in the 28th minute to give Rayon Sports 28 points.

This was a very important game for the Blues because they need to win in order to remain in contention for the league title.

Rayon Sports needed to keep pace for the title race and wait for other teams like AS Kigali, APR and SC Kiyovu to drop points.

Rayon Sports are leading the table with 28 points, AS Kigali sits in second place with 23 points, followed by SC Kiyovu (21), APR, Musanze and Police who are third, fourth and fifth place with 20 points each. Gorilla remained in the nine place with 17 points.

