Rwanda: Onana on Target as Rayon Edge Gorilla

7 December 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rayon Sports defeated Gorilla FC 1-0 in the Rwanda Premier League at the Kigali Stadium on Wednesday, December 7.

The lone goal was scored by Cameroonian international Willy Leandre Onana.

Onana scored in the 28th minute to give Rayon Sports 28 points.

This was a very important game for the Blues because they need to win in order to remain in contention for the league title.

Rayon Sports needed to keep pace for the title race and wait for other teams like AS Kigali, APR and SC Kiyovu to drop points.

Rayon Sports are leading the table with 28 points, AS Kigali sits in second place with 23 points, followed by SC Kiyovu (21), APR, Musanze and Police who are third, fourth and fifth place with 20 points each. Gorilla remained in the nine place with 17 points.

Wednesday, December 7

Gorilla 0-1 Rayon Sports

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.