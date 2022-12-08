Rwanda: Africa Champions Cup for Women - APR's Mugwaneza Vows to Fight for National Pride

Charlotte Umugwaneza, the captain of APR Women Basketball Club, has said that she and teammates will put up a serious fight for national pride at the 2022 Africa Champions Cup for Women that gets underway on Friday, December 9, in Maputo, Mozambique.

The local powerhouse is the only representative of Rwanda at the showpiece. This is their first time to play at the competition.

The team departed on Wednesday December 7.

"We are going to play like a team, not as individuals. Our aim is to make the country proud. I believe we have the ability to win the tournament," Mugwaneza told Times Sport.

APR qualified for the tournament after finishing in third place at the Zone V Championship, a competition that attracted over nine African teams, in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, in September.

"We have spent a lot of time in preparation and we want to start the first game with a win," Mugwaneza added.

In a separate interview, Charles Mbazumutima, the head coach of APR said he believes his team can do it.

"I say we can do it. We want to go out there and win," he said.