Kenya: Prisons Warder Stoned to Death By Protesting Machakos University Students

8 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Machakos — A prisons warder died in hospital after he was stoned by a group of students at the Machakos University.

Constable Phillip Mulandi of Machakos prison died in hospital following an attack by the students who were protesting claims of insecurity in the area.

Police said Mulandi was walking to work on Wednesday December 7 morning when he came across a group blockading a road there.

Mulandi then tried to intervene and remove the boulders and as he bent the students saw a handcuff he had and raised alarm.

The students responded and stoned him. He died in hospital hours later.

The institution was Wednesday closed indefinitely over insecurity and ongoing demonstrations.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Lucy Irungu made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon in a memo.

The move came hours after a student who had been shot by a police officer during Monday's protests died on Wednesday morning.

"Due to the evolving insecurity situation around the university and the ongoing students' demonstrations, a special meeting convened on December 7, 2022 resolved that in the interest of the security of staff and students, the university be closed with immediate effect," the memo read.

The university students went on a rampage for the third day on Wednesday protesting their colleague's death.

They had been protesting insecurity in the area.

