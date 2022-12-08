Kenya: Azimio Cancels Anti-Govt Protests During Jamhuri Day Celebrations

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition has cancelled their parallel Jamuhuri Day celebrations citing other commitments by top party leaders.

Minority Leader in the National Assembly Opiyo Wandayi indicated that the people's dialogue shall continue in one way or another, in public and in private, in the coming days, weeks and months in different parts of the country.

The Raila Odinga led outfit was to hold the anti-government push at the Jacaranda Grounds over the high cost of living, removal bid of four IEBC commissioners, alleged capture of the Judiciary and Parliament by the Executive, Kenya Kwanza government's unmet campaign promises, among other grievances.