Kenya: Naivas to Open 3-New Branches Before Christmas

Nairobi — Naivas Supermarket will open three new branches before Christmas, pushing its total stores to 91 countrywide.

The retailers will open Naivas Foodmarket Ojijo in Parklands (tomorrow), Naivas Nairobi West (Dec 10th) and Naivas Express Uthiru (Dec 15th).

Its expansion concides with the December festivity period when Kenyans celebrate Christmas as well as New Year through shopping and buying gifts for loved ones and friends.

"This new development was motivated by the need to offer convenience to our shoppers by offering them a world-class shopping experience at their doorstep. We have not had a presence in all these three places and we are elated to be welcoming more communities into Team Naivas," said Willy Kimani Naivas Chief Commercial Officer.

"Our excitement is also compounded by the fact that this is when all the get-togethers, sherehez and homecomings are held and we now have three additional communities where we shall be a part of these life moments," Added Kimani.

Shoppers will also enjoy sale promotions as well as different giveaways ranging from Naivas Gift vouchers, 'Mbuzi', Sh200 cash backs from Visa and 65 inches TVs from Coca-Cola.

"These store openings come as the 12th edition of Kikwetu, Naivas annual festive season campaign is transitioning into more festive gear," the company said.

"This year the campaign is dubbed Team Naivas and for the first phase, it delivered, Kikombe Kikwetu and as from the Jamhuri weekend it's presenting Krisii Kikwetu and this is a great opportunity to welcome the new communities into the festivities," it added.