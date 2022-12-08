Kenya: Two People Killed After Light Aircraft They Were in Crashed at Tsavo East National Park

Nairobi — Two people were on Thursday killed when a light aircraft they were flying in crashed at the Tsavo East National Park.

The two included a former popular Kenya Wildlife Service warden and pilot and a co pilot.

The pilot was identified as Mark Jenkins.

Officials said the two were in a fixed wing plane when it came down at about 11.00 am.

They were trying to drive cattle that included cows, camel and goats out of the park when the incident happened.

Officials said they are investigating claims the plane may have been shot from the ground.

But another official added it was too early to know the cause of the crash.

The area has been invaded by herders with their animals for pasture. This has caused conflict between authorities and the herders.

Coast regional police officer Titus Karuri said experts are investigating the accident.