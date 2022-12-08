Kenya: President Ruto Says Govt to Work With Tertiary Institutions to Deepen Competitive Edge

8 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Government will work with tertiary institutions to forge a pathway for Kenya to deepen its competitive technical capacity.

President William Ruto said the move will boost the number of competent human resources and build an engine to power the country's economic growth.

"Our socio-economic transformation agenda needs a responsive education system in the technical and vocational field," he said.

He said the Government will utilise these skills to advance the country's industrialisation plan.

"We are committed to supporting the growth of Kenya as a technological and industrial powerhouse."

The President spoke on Thursday during the ground-breaking ceremony for New Tuition Blocks at the Technical University of Kenya, Nairobi. Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, among other leaders, were present.

