Kenya: Fatuma Gedi Among 7 CRA Nominees Approved By MPs

Nairobi — Former Wajir County Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi is among seven nominees who are now awaiting to be sworn into office after the National Assembly approved their appointment to join the Commission on Revenue Allocation(CRA).

Benedict Muasya Mutiso, Jonas Vincent Kuko, Isabel Nyambura Waiyaki and Hadija Nganyi were nominated from the Majority wing.

Gedi, George Midiwo and Wilfred Koi-tamet have been nominated by the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition to join the agency that is tasked with recommending the basis for equitable sharing of revenues raised nationally between the national and the county governments.

The MPs who had adjourned for a two-month-long Christmas Holiday were recalled for a special sitting.