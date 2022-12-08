Kenya: President Ruto Directs Foreign Affairs Ministry to Surrender Land for TUK Expansion

8 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Cynthia Njeri

Nairobi — President William Ruto has directed the Foreign Affairs Ministry to surrender land to allow for the expansion of the Technical University of Kenya (TUK).

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony of a Library facility at the institution, the head of state indicated that the land will offer more space for the university to erect enough facilities and accommodate more students.

He asked the institution to work in tandem with the MFA in an arrangement that will see more space within the vicinity of the university's Main Campus freed up.

Ruto noted that he was cognizant of the constraints facing TUK, which is located at the heart of Nairobi, in terms of competition for space with government departments and agencies surrounding it.

"Having been taken around the institution and I see the constraints in terms of space for the development of facilities, I will instruct the ministry to relocate space for the ministry so that the land can be surrendered to the university for the expansion," Ruto stated as the students responded with electrifying applause.

In addition, Ruto stated that his government will support TUK in constructing over 5,000 hostels for students through the Department of Housing and Urban Planning as part of the affordable plan.

The Head of State reiterated his commitment to promoting technical training which he stated that this aligns with his vision of innovation and industrialization.

