Rwanda: Demarco to Headline Dutty December Concert in Kigali

Jamaica's dancehall artist Demarco will treat Kigalians for yet another electric concert after the event management pioneers, Diamond League Entertainment (DLE) announced the music star's performance in Kigali ahead of the 2022 Dutty December mega show slated on December 20 at BK Arena.

The 'Love My Life' hit maker has dropped numerous reggae and dancehall hits over the years that music lovers will enjoy listening to live and dancing to during the holidays. This will be his first time performing in Rwanda.

"This is the festive season and people want to have a good time so this is a great opportunity having a Jamaican artiste perform in Kigali which is different to what we have been used to lately. More information regarding the concerts and tickets will be informed soon," Says Patrick Lipscombe Musoni.

The organisers revealed that they wanted to bring Nigeria's singer Arya Starr however she was not available in December and so decided to do something different by hosting a Jamaican artiste since Nigerians have been performing a lot lately in Kigali.

Some of his most hit songs include 'No Wahala' ft Akon and Runtown, 'Lazy Body' ft Hotta Maestro, 'Bad Gyal Anthem' and 'Backaz' among others.

About Demarco

Real name Collin Demar Edwards, the Jamaican dancehall and reggae recording artist was born on September 28, 1982. He was nominated for an Urban Music Award for 'Best Reggae Act' in 2013, and again in 2014. In May 2017 Demarco moved to Georgia and was signed under Akon's record label. After leaving Akon's label Demarco released an EP in 2019 titled "2020 Vision".

On April 16, 2021 Demarco released his debut album "Melody "under Ineffable Records. This album features guest appearances from Sean Paul on "My Way" Sarkodie on for you. He enlisted the queen of dancehall Spice on "Any Man" Chronic Law on "Travel Safe" Bounty Killer & Beenie Man on "Homage" Konshens on "Mover" Ky-Mani Marley on "Mama" and Shaggy on "Do It Again".