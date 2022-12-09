Kenya: Sh100,000 Weekly Cash Prize Fantasy Football Tournament Launched in Kenya

Nairobi — Imagine winning Sh100,000 weekly from just competing in a fantasy football contest. This sounds unreal right? Well, this is now possible for the first time in Kenya as gaming enthusiasts have a chance to win cash prizes from playing fantasy football courtesy of Fantasy44.

Fantasy44 is a daily Fantasy Sports Platform offering sports lovers a chance to enjoy daily fantasy football contests ideal for winning cash prizes.

While there are plenty of fantasy football games available online, Fantasy44 seeks to stand out by providing the greatest Fantasy Sports Experience for real money. The platform gives gamers a chance to win daily and weekly cash prizes while enjoying playing their favorite players in a fantasy football contest.

The gaming platform, which is the first of its kind in Africa, requires sport lovers to select a dream team from a specific match, earn points from the selected players and win real cash based on their ranking in a set contest.

Contrary to the other fantasy football games, Fantasy44 allow users to create a single or multiple virtual teams of real players in football matches, then the points will be rewarded as per the player's live match statistical performance.

Kenya being one of the Africa's leading gaming markets, Fantasy44 seeks to offer reputable gaming platform that will change the fantasy football game in the country. It seeks to address the needs of Kenyan customers since is developed, and being operated by Kenyans

Sports fantasy subscribers get the opportunity to join and win daily football contests across major leagues through a mobile app and their website www.fantasy44.com.

FPL managers can invite friends, colleagues, and family to join private or public contests and win real money instead of just earning fantasy points.

The platform offers the latest cutting-edge pre-match and post-match analysis as well that can help to equip the sports fantasy players with relevant information to enable them play fantasy44 football sport.

Users also have an opportunity to play free practice contests to sharpen their skills and learn how Fantasy44 works.

Cash Prizes

Fantasy44 offers a cash bonus of Ksh50 to first-time players with an opportunity to win up to Ksh 50,000 daily in a contest of their choice.

Sh100,000 is won every week. This is divided into two with the midweek tournament running from Monday to Wednesday where one is guaranteed a cash prize of Sh50,000. The weekend Tournament - Thursday to Sunday with another Sh50,000 cash prize is guaranteed

To play, one needs to have an entry fee of Sh200. Users can also earn upto Sh500 by inviting others to play using a unique invite code given to them.