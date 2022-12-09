Rwanda: Inaugural Shopping Festival Opens in Kigali

8 December 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Precious Kirezi

Over 400 local and foreign exhibitors are expected to participate in the maiden Kigali Shopping Festival, which opened at the Expo Ground in Gikondo on Thursday, December 8.

Organised by the Private Sector Federation (PSF), the festival is set to last nearly three weeks, closing on Boxing Day, December 26.

Besides local exhibitors it has also attracted businesses from Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Canada, India, Pakistan, Syria and Turkey, according to Eric Kabera, the head of communications at PSF.

He said the festival was a new opportunity for both businesses and shoppers.

"We want to help improve the experience of both traders and shoppers during the festive season," he said, adding that there will be attractive discounts for buyers.

The annual shopping festival, he said, will serve as "a one-stop centre for festive season shopping experience."

Members of the public The New Times spoke to were excited at the prospect of shopping for holidays at pocket friendly prices.

"I would like to go there and do much needed Christmas shopping," said Gisele Byusa.

Winnie Kayumba, another potential fairgoer, said: "I'm looking to restock my art collection; I think the fair is a good idea."

Kabera said having a one-stop centre for holiday shopping saves both time and money.

Besides shopping, entertainment and diverse culinary experiences, expogoers will also have the opportunity to access other public services.

For instance, the City of Kigali will be offering land-related services at the venue, including transfers, title deeds and building permits, according to PSF.

The festival will be opening at 9a.m through 10p.m from Monday to Friday, and until midnight on weekends.

