Africa: Three African Players Who Disappointed at World Cup 2022

The ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar had five African teams - Ghana, Senegal, Tunisia, Cameroon and Morocco. Out of these, only Senegal and Morocco made it to the round of 16 with the Atlas Lions progressing to the quarter finals in which they will face Portugal.

Good talent from Africa has been showcased. But there are big players earlier tipped to carry their teams on their shoulders prior to the tournament that flopped badly.

We take a look at three such African players who failed to shine at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Thomas Partey (Ghana)

With the absence of Senegal's Sadio Mane, Partey was one of the big professionals that African football fans expected alot from but he disappointed.

The Arsenal midfielder had been extraordinary at club level and was among the reasons why the Gunners are on top of the English Premier League.

Ghanaians and many football fans on the continent put their hopes on Partey to lead Ghana but, very typical of him, he failed woefully, again.

Lens youngster Abdul Samed Salis was the one who bossed the Ghana midfield as Partey went missing in the three games.

Many people, including recently retired Ghanaian international Sulley Ali Muntari, questioned the commitment level of Partey. The player has been a flop in the national team with his best game being in 2017 where he scored a hat-trick against DR Congo in Kinshasa.

Daniel Amartey (Ghana)

Having played for the Black Stars since 2014, the Leicester City central defender was supposed to be the leader of the team at the back because of his huge experience.

Amartey failed badly. He was one of the reasons Ghana's defence were conceding lots of goals. His positioning, timing, and everything, was poor. It was his defensive partner Mohammed Salisu of Southampton who was solid throughout the tournament.

Andre Onana (Cameroon)

He played only the first game for Cameroon and was sacked from camp by head coach Rigobert Song and Cameroonian Football Federation president Samuel Eto'o for supposedly gross disrespect.

The Inter Milan keeper let his nation down with the bad attitude as he could have helped the team.

Goalkeeper Devis Epassy who kept the post in the 3-3 draw with Serbia as well as the 1-0 win over Brazil is a great prospect but certainly not on the level of Onana in terms of experience.