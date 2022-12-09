Rwanda, UN Partnership Fruitful - Finance Minister

The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Uzziel Ndagijimana, has commended the harmonisation of interventions of the United Nations agencies with the development goals of the Rwandan government.

Since 2018, the multiple UN agencies operating in Rwanda have committed to aligning their priorities with the country's development targets such as the National Strategy for Transformation (NST1) and the Vision 2050.

Through the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, agencies have since committed over $630 million (approx. Rwf682 billion) to 14 projects in cross-border trade, social protection, health care, women empowerment and nutrition, climate resilience and Covid-19 response, among others.

Speaking at a joint Rwanda-UN steering committee meeting to assess the framework's implementation on Thursday, December 8, Ndagijimana said the UN would be an important partner in recovering for the Covid-19 effects and achieving the development targets.

"This is an opportunity to review, assess and re-commit ourselves to supporting Rwanda's development agenda," Ndagijimana said.

"As we deal with spill-over effects of COVID-19, and other global challenges such as inflation and food security, we are committed more than ever to achieve NST1 targets and we count on the UN's collaboration."

He added that next year, the government and the UN will plan for the framework for the period after NST1 which concludes in 2024.

Ozonnia Ojielo, the UN Resident Coordinator, said the joint efforts were "already bearing fruits" through the establishment of Rwanda's $104 million green investment facility Ireme, which was launched in November, and the ongoing technical support to the Government to identify financing gaps and solutions to implement the NST1 and Vision 2050.

"The UN in Rwanda takes pride in being a partner of choice for the government and the people of Rwanda as the country continues to build on its remarkable success story and ensure the well-being of its people embedded in the spirit of 'leaving no one behind,'" Ojielo said.

He added that under the umbrella of 'One UN', the agencies would continue to support Rwanda's priorities such as job creation, climate resilience, smart agriculture and technology, among others.

The annual UN steering committee meeting was attended by government officials, members of the diplomatic corps and civil society organisations.