Rwanda: Zimbabwean Teachers Speak Out on Allegations of Mistreatment in Rwanda

Zimbabwean educators who were recently deployed in several schools in Rwanda have dismissed allegations of unfair treatment, describing the reports as "baseless insinuations" of distinguished individuals.

Earlier this week, reports by teachers' unions based in Zimbabwe said they were concerned over the conditions of service for their counterparts who were deployed in Rwanda two months ago.

For instance, the reports alleged that the teachers were being paid a measly salary, which was not disclosed to them during recruitment.

"I don't know where it is coming from because surely if we are talking about our contracts, we signed them in Zimbabwe after agreeing to the terms and conditions," said Nicholas Moi, one of the Zim teachers who spoke to The New Times in an exclusive interview.

Moi, a qualified educational psychologist for the past 13 years, is part of a group of 159 teachers deployed in October, thanks to an agreement of exchange of educational personnel, reached between the two countries.

"I think the routine is almost the same, the life of a teacher, you wake up, prepare your day, report to school. Here the difference is that maybe we start a bit earlier than in Zimbabwe, but also at the same time the workload is the same."

For Moi, It is not a surprise that something is coming out of the grapevine, adding that if it was something that holds some water, the allegations would have one of the teachers being interviewed.

"I don't have a problem with my contract, I am in contact with my family, I talk to my family on video. I am actually travelling on the 23rd for the festive season with my family and will return shortly before schools reopen."

Josiah Chidawo, a mathematics teacher, pointed out that perhaps someone wants to achieve political mileage.

People are still confused about the level of professionalism that was used in the recruitment process, he added.

"People were expecting us to divulge a lot of information after getting here, but it is quite unfortunate on their side that we remained calm, and just did our duties."

According to Chidawo, there are few individuals who deliberately did not accept the offer, on the grounds that those who will be hired inform them of how it goes.

"But it's been more than a month and a half, and they know nothing about our arrangement. Let these people who are making these claims continue. Because it is simply a daylight lie."

Chidawo shared similar sentiments with Machaire Tendayi, a special needs educationist for the past 22 years.

"From the day we touched down at the airport, I haven't had any complaints. It is a made-up story that can probably market their platforms, I have never experienced any problem since I came here. We meet people outside here and we talk, no one has come to us and violated our space."

Zim govt reacts

In a statement released earlier Thursday, Zimbabwe's Ministry of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare said there was "no shred of truth in the baseless utterances" attributed to a trade union leader in the country.

"Government wishes to inform the public and concerned stakeholders that the educational skills transfer programme undertaken by the two sister republics was after careful planning, negotiations and rigorous engagements between experts from both countries," the statement reads in part.