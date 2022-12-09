Rwanda: Kagame Commends Qatar for Successfully Hosting World Cup

President Paul Kagame has congratulated Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, Emir of Qatar and its people, for the "enormous success" hosting the FIFA World Cup that is currently underway in the Arab Peninsular country.

Kagame said this on the occasion of the International Anticorruption Excellence Awards held in Doha, on December 8.

The ceremony was graced by different global leaders and a number of organizations and individuals were awarded for their work in fighting corruption. The Awards are an initiative of the Qatari Emir in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

In his address, President Kagame congratulated the award winners for their efforts in preventing corruption from becoming a way of life and went on to highlight observations made from Qatar's placement in hosting the World Cup.

Saying that he first visited the country in 2008, he said, "I have been able to witness the progress since then and the tremendous achievement in the lead up to this World Cup. This was the very reason I took time off to come and enjoy the experience."

He said that FIFA was right to select Qatar as a host the coveted tournament, and that the results on the ground make that fundamentally clear.

"The real subtext of these criticisms, is that only certain countries and people, deserve the honour of hosting events of such global importance. Ironically, the more you achieve, the more important it becomes to remind you that you are not equal."

"The relentless onslaught of negative propaganda, to which Qatar has been subjected by some countries needs to be called out, and analysed for what it is. I am glad that Qatar did not have to respond to all of it in words and instead let the facts speak for themselves."

The Head of State said that the underlying point of the criticisms is that "only certain countries and people deserve the honour of hosting events of such global importance."

With this, he finds that it is another shot of hypocrisy similar to statements made about migration labour. "It is as if such problems have ceased to exist in other parts of the world, especially where the criticism originates from. In fact, the situation for them is often much worse."

Yet, tens of millions of migrants drive the agricultural and services economies of rich countries, while being denied basic rights and protections including even the right to legally exist as residents in those countries, Kagame noted.

While there are orchestrated campaigns by these countries to put a nation like Qatar, "back in the inferior place it is supposed to occupy," he emphasized that there should be respect for each other's cultures and beliefs for co-existence and interaction in a globalized world.

"Yet many of us consistently experience similar treatment. Ironically, the more you achieve, the more important it becomes, to remind you, that you are not equal," he added.

A journey of progress

According to him, Qatar has been on a steadfast quest to improve the well-being of its citizens, and share its prosperity with the wider world, including through the Qatar Foundation and other philanthropic initiatives, over the past generation.

This is also while many of the countries behind the criticisms have seen huge benefits from the investments made by Qatar in their own economies.

"The money spent to prepare for the World Cup, is in fact a wise investment in the future of Qatar. A big portion of the amount which the media complain about, includes the construction of an entirely new city, Lusail, which will be an anchor of new growth and development for decades, if not centuries," he said.

While Qatar is not the only country in the world to be blessed with enormous natural resources, Kagame observes that it has set the bar high by using its natural advantages, to create incredible value that will stand the test of time.

"In other contexts, we have seen such wealth squandered through corruption."

He explained that corruption is not just about abusing power to steal public funds, but also includes the abuse of power and influence to create double standards, and manipulate the perception of truth, in favour of those who hold such influence.

"Social media and other tools are making it easier to expose those habits and assumptions and the structures of moral inequality that they unjustly reinforce. This fight against corruption is a forever one, and requires endless effort.

Building and sustaining societies of integrity and fairness, and the interaction of diverse cultures as equals should be the ultimate goal, Kagame highlighted.

"In any case, where and how Qatar chooses to invest its revenues, is not something to be dictated by others. The people of Qatar should take heart, and be proud of the success of the World Cup. We are proud alongside you."

Rwanda and Qatar have experienced cordial ties over the years.