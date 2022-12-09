Rwanda: EU Sanctions FDLR Top Commander Over Atrocities in DR Congo

Protogene Ruvugayimikore, a senior commander of the FDLR, has been put on the latest sanctions list of the European Union for committing atrocities in DR Congo.

FDLR is a terrorist group founded by Rwandans responsible for the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi who fled to DR Congo after the killings were brought to an end.

Ruvugayimikore, who has several assumed names including Ruhinda; Gaby Ruhinda; Zorro Midende, is one of the eight people who now face travel bans and asset freezes over their role in the insecurity in eastern DR Congo, the EU said in a statement on Thursday, December 8.

According to the sanctions list seen by The New Times, Ruvugayimikore "leads in particular, the Maccabé Group (formerly known as the Commando de recherche et d'action en profondeur (CRAP) of the FDLR-FOCA."

"The FDLR-FOCA, including the Maccabé Group, contributes to the armed conflict, instability and insecurity in the DRC, in particular through violence and serious human rights abuses, including attacks on civilians, killings, violence against children, rapes and other acts of sexual violence."

FDLR has been operating in the neighbouring countries for close to three decades now.

Owing to his leading position in the FDLR, it continues, "Ruvugayimikore "is therefore involved in planning, directing or committing acts that constitute serious human rights violations or abuses in the DRC."

"He is also responsible for sustaining the armed conflict, instability and insecurity in the DRC."

The EU Council decided on Wednesday to add the eight people, who included members of various eastern Congo-based armed groups (FDLR, CODECO, ADF, Mai-Mai Yakutumba and M23) and a Congolese politician and one member of the FARDC, the country's armed forces as well as a Belgian businessman.

"Most of them are responsible for serious human rights violations and abuses and for sustaining the armed conflict in the DRC," the statement said, adding that "Others have been listed for inciting violence and exploiting the conflict through the illicit exploitation or trade of natural resources."

On the sanctions list is Joseph Nganzo Olikwa Tipi, an FARDC commander also known as Colonel Tipi Ziro Ziro, Joseph Ngadjole, Joseph Nganzole Olikwa.

Until January 2022, Colonel Tipi was the commander of the 312th battalion of the 31st Main Defence Brigade of the FARDC.

"Forces of the 312th battalion under his command and responsibility have committed attacks on civilians and serious human rights violations, in particular rapes of women between June and December 2021," the list reads in part.

Colonel Tipi, who "remains a high-ranking officer in the FARDC" is the commander of a Rapid Reaction Brigade in Minembwe, South Kivu, and the EU said he is "involved in planning, directing or committing acts that constitute serious human rights violations or abuses in the DRC."

Also sanctioned is Justin Bitakwira, a.k.a. Bihona-Hayi, a Congolese politician and former government minister, who, according to the EU, "has repeatedly incited violence and encouraged discrimination and hostility towards the Banyamulenge community, which has been targeted and attacked by armed groups."

Bitakwira's "inflammatory speeches and narratives contribute to fuelling the conflict and violence in the DRC," the list says.

The armed groups of FDLR, CODECO and Mai-Mai Yakutumba, in particular, have allied with the FARDC to fight the M23 rebel group in North Kivu province. The coalition is working closely with the UN peacekeepers under MONUSCO.

Meddie Nkalubo, a senior leader of the ADF, a Ugandan militia group based in Ituri Province, also features on the list.

On the sanctions list is William Yakutumba, the secretary general of the coalition of Mai-Mai militias in South Kivu, and is the founder and leader of the Mai-Mai Yakutumba.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Conflict Congo-Kinshasa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Désiré Londroma Ndjukpa, is the leader of CODECO, which is accused of contributing to eastern Congo insecurity through "violence and serious human rights abuses, including killings, sexual violence and attacks on civilians such as attacks on internally displaced persons' camps."

Also sanctioned is Alain Goetz, a Belgian businessman and the beneficial owner and former director of African Gold Refinery Ltd, registered in Uganda.

The EU said Goetz is "exploiting the armed conflict, instability and insecurity in the DRC through the illicit exploitation and trade of natural resources."

Also on the list is Major Willy Ngoma, military spokesperson of the M23, who is accused of "sustaining the armed conflict, instability and insecurity in the DRC."