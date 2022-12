A leading NISA official perished in a bomb attack in Gedo region near Kenya border on Thursday night l. Col. Abdirahman Abdullahi Adan Bakaal was killed in a bomb attached to his car that exploded shortly he left Luuq town and heading to Dolow within Gedo region.

Bakaal was the NISA's commander in charge of Gedo and he was credited for securing the region and bravely fighting against Al-Shabaab.

Six other NISA soldiers were killed in the bomb attack claimed by Al-Shabaab.