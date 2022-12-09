Rwanda: Breaking - Senate President Resigns

Dr Augustin Iyamuremye has stepped down from his role as Senate president, Parliament has announced.

"Earlier today, Senate President Dr Augustin Iyamuremye submitted his resignation as the President of the Senate, and as a Senator, due to health reasons," a tweet by Rwanda Parliament posted this evening reads in part.

Earlier today, Senate President Dr Augustin Iyamuremye submitted his resignation as the President of the Senate, and as a Senator, due to health reasons. Tomorrow, December 9th, a special plenary sitting will convene to declare the Office of the President of the Senate vacant.-- Rwanda Parliament (@RwandaParliamnt) December 8, 2022

It added, "Tomorrow, December 9th, a special plenary sitting will convene to declare the Office of the President of the Senate vacant."

A former Cabinet minister and senior member of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Iyamuremye assumed office as Senate president in October 2019.

As head of the upper chamber of parliament, the 76-year-old has been the country's number two after the President of the Republic.

The New Times understands that Iyamuremye presided over the closure of the Senate's ordinary session on Monday.

In a copy of his resignation letter acdressed to both vice presidents of the Senate and members of the Senate, a copy of which The New Times saw, Iyamuremye expressed gratitude to President Kagame for the confidence he placed in him, and thanked senators for their support during his tenure.

Senators have up to 30 days to pick the chamber's new president.

In meantime, Espérance Nyirasafari, the Senate Vice-President in charge of Legislation and Government Oversight, is expected to lead the chamber in acting capacity.

President Kagame will be expected to appoint a new senator to replace Dr Iyamuremye.

Iyamuremye's political career spans over four decades. Since 1994, he served in different Cabinet portfolios, including Agriculture, Information, and Foreign Affairs.

He also served as a senator in the First Senate for a full eight years and also as a presidential advisor, among other roles.

Iyamuremye bounced back in the upper chamber as a presidential appointee.

Prior to rejoining the Senate in 2019, Iyamuremye was the Chairperson of Rwanda Elders Advisory Forum.