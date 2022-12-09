Kenya: Police Urge Woman Captured on Video Being Harassed to File Formal Complaint

9 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Elvis Omondi

Nairobi — The Police has urged the woman captured on video while being harassed by her employer to file a formal complaint on the incident.

In the video that has since gone viral on social media, the bar owner is heard threatening the lady who was demanding to be paid her salary.

"You don't know who I am. I talk directly to The President. There is nowhere you can take me. If I decide I can open for you charges that will ground you for life," the owner is heard saying.

Following this, the National Police Service in a statement revealed that it has already commenced investigations into the matter however it could not take any action against the bar owner unless a complaint was filed.

"In accordance with the National Police Service to protect and serve citizens we have commenced investigations into the matter. Meanwhile, we are urging the lady in the video to file a formal complaint at any police station to enable us to take the most appropriate action." Inspector General Noor Gabow stated.

The police has promised to ensure justice is served regardless of a persons' social networks and status.

The video has elicited outrage from Kenyans online who have called on the police to get to the bottom of the matter.

