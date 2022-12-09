Kenya: Tribunal on Cherera-4 IEBC Commissioners to Hold Status Conference

9 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The tribunal led by Appellate Judge Aggrey Muchelule will hold status conference today at a time three of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissioners have already resigned.

President Wiliam Ruto announced the formation of the tribunal to investigate the conduct of IEBC Vice-Chairperson Juliana Cherera, alongside commissioners Justus Nyang'aya, Irene Masit and Francis Wanderi who disowned the presidential results announced by Chairman Wafula Chebukati during the August 9 terming them 'opaque.'

Commissioner Francis Wanderi become the third commissioner to resign from the polls agency yesterday after citing undue and unwarranted public lynching based on "falsified information"

Cherera and Nyang'aya resigned last Friday and Monday respectively.

This now leaves suspended Masit who has already indicated through her lawyer Donald Kipkorir that she will face the tribunal.

