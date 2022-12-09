South Africa: Eskom Ordered to End Stage 6 Load Shedding - South African News Briefs, December 9, 2022

Cape Town —

Gordhan Orders Eskom to Get Country Out of Stage 6 Blackouts

Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan has ordered Eskom to get the country out of "unacceptable" Stage 6 load shedding after meeting with the power utility's management and board. "Power-cuts are having a devastating effect on households and livelihoods, investment and economic climate. This is totally unacceptable. The frequency of breakdowns is certainly attributable to some element of malfunctioning within the Eskom systems and possibly sabotage as well", the minister said.

Motorists Urged to Be Vigilant on Roads as Festive Season Approaches

The Automobile Association has warned that as the festive season approaches, traffic volumes are increasing across the country as schools and business close and people make their way to vacation destinations across the country. The AA said this period is particularly dangerous as the increased traffic leads to increased crashes and fatalities.

South Africa Qualifies for U25 Women's Wheelchair Basketball Champs

South Africa has won the Africa U25 Women's Wheelchair Basketball World Championship qualifiers - beating the Democratic Republic of Congo 57 -32 on December 8, 2022, Eye Witness News reports. Wheelchair Basketball SA said the team has now qualified for the IWBF U25 Womens's World Championship. The team battled it out against Ethiopia and DR Congo for the one slot allocated for Africa at next year's IWBF U25 Women's Wheelchair Basketball Championships in Rotterdam in the Netherlands. The qualifiers took place at the Vodacom Mandeville Indoor Sports Centre in Johannesburg from December 5-8, 2022.