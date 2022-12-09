Africa: The Mambas Eye First Title Success in Algeria

Mozambique got off to a spectacular start in the African Nations Championship qualifiers. The Mambas eliminated Zambia in the first round by an aggregate score of 1-0 to advance to the final round. The away goal rule turned out in their favour as they finished the second round in a 1-1 draw with Malawi. They will participate in their second CHAN finals.

Match Schedule

13 January : Éthiopia - Mozambique, 20h00 local time, Stade de Baraki (TBC)

17 January : Mozambique - Libya, 17h00 local time, Stade de Baraki

21 January : Mozambique - Algeria, 20h00 local time, Stade de Baraki

Coach: Chiquinho Conde

As a player, the current manager of Mozambique participated in three CAF African Cup of Nations (1986, 1996, 1998). The 57-year-old former striker was appointed head of the Mozambique team in 2021 to replace Horacio Goncalves.

Since his arrival, the Mambas seem to be on the right track. Can he lead Mozambique to their first continental title?

Players To Watch

Shaquille Nangy

Birth: November 24, 1997

Position: Midfielder

Club: Clube Ferroviario de Maputo

Stelio Ernesto "Telinho"

Birth: October 15, 1988

Position: Right winger

Club: UD Songo

Danilo Muse

Birth: April 19, 1997

Position: Defender

Club: Costa da Sol

History of CHAN

The Mambas will be competing in their second African Nations Championship after their first in 2014. The team suffered from a disappointing inaugural appearance, struggling in Group A of the competition without managing to register a single victory. Logically, she will leave the tournament from the group stage. Chiquinho Conde now in charge, hopes his team will do better in Algeria.

Local football history

Mozambique holds a regular and well-rated championship on the continental scene. Indeed, clubs like Ferroviário de Maputo, Costa do Sol, Desportivo de Maputo enjoy international prominence due to their frequent participation in CAF interclubs, including the Champions League and the Confederation Cup. However, their track record remains limited.