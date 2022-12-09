Africa: The Fennecs Set to End Wait for First CHAN Trophy

The local Algerian team will play next January in its second TotalEnergies CAF CHAN. The Fennecs took part in the 2011 edition in Sudan where they lost in the semi-finals to neighboring Tunisia.

Madjid Bougherra's proteges, winners of the FIFA Arab Cup in 2021, will try to put on a good show at home and thus win the trophy that Algeria lacks in continental football.

The Algerians who will play at the new Baraki stadium, will start the competition against another North African team, namely Libya on January 13th.

On the second day of Group A, Draoui's teammates will face Ethiopia on January 17 before facing Mozambique four days later.

Match Schedule:

13 January: Algeria - Libya, 17h00 local time, Stade de Baraki

17 January: Algeria - Ethiopia, 20h00 local time, Stade de Baraki

21 January: Mozambique - Algeria, 20h00 local time, Stade de Baraki

Coach: Madjid Bougherra

The former international central defender turned coach is a man full of ambition. Appointed as head of the local team in 2020, Bouggherra put his name on the Algerian football charts a year later when they won the FIFA Arab World Cup in December 2021.

Players to Watch:

Zakaria Draoui

Birth: February 20, 1994

Position: Midfielder

Club: CR Belouizdad

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Soccer Algeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ahmed Kendouci

Birth: June 22, 1999

Position: Midfielder

Club: ES Setif

Massinissa Nezla

Birth: September 12, 1998

Position: Striker

Club: JS Kabylie

Participation in CHAN:

Only one participation in 2011 in Sudan with a fourth place at stake.

Local football history:

Several Algerian clubs stand out and regularly play leading roles in CAF interclub competitions. ES Sétif, MC Alger, CR Belouizdad or even JS Kabylie represent the mainstay of local football.

The Sétif eagles remain the last Algerians to have won the CAF Champions League in 2014.

The CR Belouizdad, triple champion of Algeria in title climbs each time in the last four but lacks efficiency and experience to win the final trophy.

Participations and successes in interclubs

CAF Champions Clubs Cup

Winners: MC Alger (1976), JS Kabylie (1981, 1990)

Finalists: MC Oran (1989)

CAF Champions League:

Winners: ES Setif (2014)

CAF Confederation Cup:

Finalists: ES Setif (2009), Mo Béjaia (2016), JS Kabylie (2021)